Left Menu

4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, no casualty

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:35 IST
4-storey building collapses in Delhi's Shastri Nagar, no casualty
Visuals from the incident spot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A four-storey building collapsed in north Delhi's Shastri Nagar on Monday, police said.

''No injury or casualties were reported since the building was empty,'' a senior police officer said, adding that the incident was reported around 8:45 am.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the building's owner Balraj Arora got it vacated in May after it developed cracks. The matter was brought to the knowledge of the municipal agency.

The site was inspected by the MCD, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda cancer drug to a simple shot; Pfizer to invest more than $2.5 billion to expand European manufacturing and more

Health News Roundup: Merck could keep its patent edge by shifting Keytruda c...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Israel, state media report; South Korea's Yoon prepares to widen back-to-work order amid truckers' strike and more

World News Roundup: Iran executes four men convicted of cooperating with Isr...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; Biden administration mulls ending U.S. military COVID-19 vaccine mandate and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman unveils B-21 nuclear bomber for U...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022