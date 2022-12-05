Two children injured in knife attack near school in Germany - Bild
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 05-12-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 16:35 IST
Two children were injured when they were attacked on their way to school by a man wielding a knife in the southwestern German town of Illerkirchberg, German daily Bild reported, citing no sources.
The paper said the man, whom it did not identify, had been arrested by police.
