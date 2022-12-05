Sudan's army chief repeats protest chant that military belongs in barracks
Sudan's military leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan repeated a protest chant on Monday stating that the military belongs in the barracks, as he addressed signatories of a framework deal that aims to launch a new political transition.
The slogan has been used by protesters demanding that the military exit politics after it staged a coup in October 2021.
