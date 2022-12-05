Left Menu

Abhinav Pratap Singh appointed Private Secretary to Civil Aviation Minister Scindia

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-12-2022 18:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 18:32 IST
  • India

Abhinav Pratap Singh has been appointed as the Private Secretary to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, a Personnel Ministry order issued on Monday said.

Singh is a 2011-batch officer of the Indian Postal Service (IPoS).

The Appointment Committee of the Cabinet has approved curtailment of tenure of Singh as Deputy Secretary in the Ministry of Culture and his appointment as Private Secretary to the Minister for Civil Aviation & Steel for a period of five years with effect from the date of assumption of the charge of the post or on co-terminus basis with the minister's tenure, the order read.

