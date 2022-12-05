BRIEF-U.S. energy envoy cites progress in industry talks -CNBC interview
Dec 5 (Reuters) -
* U.S. ENERGY ENVOY HOCHSTEIN: WE STILL HAVE ENOUGH IN THE SPR TO RESPOND TO EMERGENCIES -CNBC
* HOCHSTEIN: WE HAVE SEEN PROGRESS IN OUR CONVERSATIONS WITH INDUSTRY, WOULD LIKE TO SEE MORE -CNBC Source text for Eikon: https://cnb.cx/2GJW98k (Reporting By Susan Heavey)
