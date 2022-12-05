Missile fragments found on Molodovan side of border with Ukraine - local media
Reuters | Updated: 05-12-2022 19:46 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 19:46 IST
Moldovan police on Monday found fragments of a missile that came down in a region of northern Moldova near the border with Ukraine, state information portal Prima Sursa quoted the police as saying.
Moldovan authorities did not immediately comment publicly on the incident, which was reported after Russia carried out a new wave of missile strikes on Ukraine.
