Important cases heard by Delhi High Court on Monday, December 5

Important cases heard by the Delhi High Court on Monday, December 5 : * HC sought response of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on a PIL seeking implementation of a Uniform Banking Code for foreign exchange transactions to control black money generation and benami transactions.

* The CBI approached the HC challenging the statutory bail granted to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters, Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj, who were arrested by the CBI in connection with a multi-crore bank loan scam case.

* HC reserved order on a petition by a 26-year-old woman seeking to terminate her 33-week pregnancy on account of the foetus suffering from certain cerebral abnormalities.

* HC asked the Bar Council of India (BCI) to consider having a ''pre-set schedule'' to conduct the All India Bar Examination (AIBE).

* Consent of a minor is not consent in the eyes of law, the HC has observed while denying bail to a man, accused of raping a 16-year-old girl and also getting her date of birth changed in the Aadhaar card.

* HC sought response of Delhi government on a plea raising issues of lack of adequate and clean drinking water and proper sanitation and hygienic conditions in the Tihar Jail.

* HC granted a ''last opportunity'' to the Enforcement Directorate to respond to a petition by Raghav Bahl to quash a money laundering case against him and refused to pass an order staying the investigation at this stage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)