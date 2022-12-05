Left Menu

Pakistan in touch with Afghan authorities over probe into attack on its embassy: FO

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 05-12-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 05-12-2022 22:30 IST
Pakistan said on Monday that it was in touch with the Afghan authorities over the probe into the attack on its embassy in Kabul in which the Charge d'Affaires escaped unharmed but a guard was critically injured.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said in a statement that Pakistan was resolute in its commitment to fight the scourge of terrorism.

''We are closely following the ongoing investigation into the terrorist attack on Pakistani head of mission in Kabul,'' she said.

''We are in active contact with the concerned Afghan authorities and are confident that the attack will be fully investigated, and the perpetrators and their abettors will be brought to account,'' she added.

Charge d’Affaires Ubaid-ur-Rehman Nizamani was targeted by unidentified gunmen while taking a walk in the Pakistan embassy compound in Kabul on Friday. His guard was critically injured in the attack.

The Islamic State's Khorasan chapter (ISIS-K) on Sunday claimed responsibility for the attack, saying its two members armed with “medium weapons and snipers” targeted the ambassador and his guards who were present in the courtyard of the embassy.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has said that a foreign member of the Islamic State (IS) group has been arrested in connection with the attack. ''This person is a citizen of a foreign country and a member of IS,” he tweeted.

''The investigation revealed that this attack was jointly organised by IS and rebels. Some foreign malicious circles are behind the attack and the aim was to create distrust between the two brotherly countries,” he added.

