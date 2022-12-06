Ukraine strikes two military bases inside Russia using unmanned drones - NYT
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 03:43 IST
- Country:
- United States
Ukraine struck two military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia using unmanned drones, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior Ukrainian official.
The drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and at least two planes were destroyed at one of the bases and several more were damaged, the newspaper reported.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- New York Times
- Ukraine
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EXPLAINER-'Close call' at Ukrainian nuclear plant
Training center in Spain for Ukrainian troops to start operating end of Nov, PM says
USD 2.7 million rolled out for restoration of Kherson: Ukrainian PM
'Stock up on blankets': Ukrainians brace for bleak winter
Ukrainian power grid operator: Ukraine has sufficient fuel reserves