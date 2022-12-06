Left Menu

Ukraine strikes two military bases inside Russia using unmanned drones - NYT

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 06-12-2022 03:43 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 03:43 IST
Ukraine struck two military bases hundreds of miles inside Russia using unmanned drones, the New York Times reported on Monday, citing a senior Ukrainian official.

The drones were launched from Ukrainian territory and at least two planes were destroyed at one of the bases and several more were damaged, the newspaper reported.

