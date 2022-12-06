3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

Left Menu

Police arrested three youths for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl in Tripuras Gomati district, an officer said on Tuesday.The three youths were arrested from the Raiyabari area of the district after a case of gang rape was registered against them, the officer said.According to police, the 15-year-old-girl of Udaipur sub-division was in a relationship with one of the accused for around one year.The youth had called the girl to come to Raiyabari area and accordingly she had come on Saturday.

Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Police arrested three youths for allegedly raping a minor tribal girl in Tripura's Gomati district, an officer said on Tuesday.

The three youths were arrested from the Raiyabari area of the district after a case of gang rape was registered against them, the officer said.

According to police, the 15-year-old-girl of Udaipur sub-division was in a relationship with one of the accused for around one year.

The youth had called the girl to come to Raiyabari area and accordingly she had come on Saturday. The youth took the girl to an abandoned place where two of his friends were waiting. They raped the girl and left her in a sub-conscious condition, said Officer-in-Charge of Killa police station, Lakhshyabir Jamatia.

The police rescued the girl after receiving a distress call from her, the officer said. ''The girl is now stable and three alleged rapists were arrested on Monday morning... The probe has already begun under gang rape provision as well as stringent POCSO Act'', said the officer.

