Delhi: Man arrested for harassing several women online by threatening to throw acid on them

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly harassing several women online by threatening to throw acid on them and making their ''objectionable'' videos viral if they did not meet him, police said on Tuesday.

Aman Yadav created a fake Instagram profile about one and a half years back and had gathered around 1,100 followers, most of them women, they said. From his fake profile, he would send messages to women and later, threaten to throw acid on them and make their ''obscene videos'' viral in a bid to force them to meet him in person, police said.

The matter came to light after a woman, a resident of Farsh Bazaar, lodged a police complaint. She alleged that on November 27, she on her Instagram chat was threatened by an user, anshikasharma188, that acid would be thrown on her and her videos would be made viral, according to police. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) R Sathiyasundaram said the IP address of the Instagram page (anshikasharma188) and some call records were analysed. The page was being allegedly operated by Yadav, he said. Police conducted a raid and Yadav was arrested from Subhash Nagar, Sathiyasundaram said.

''During investigation, we found out that Yadav had created a fake id --anshikasharma188 -- on Instagram around one and a half years years ago and since then, had chatted with different victims,'' the officer said. ''In the starting, he followed profiles of random beautiful women and then sent them messages. When any women responded to his message, he would threaten the victim with making their objectionable videos viral and throw acid attack on them,'' Sathiyasundaram said. Out of ''fear, many women met with him and accused did this act just to meet the women'', he said. Police said they have recovered the mobile phone and SIM card used in the commission of the crime.

