Dec 6 (Reuters) -

* AMAZON AGREES FINAL DEAL TO CLOSE EU ANTITRUST PROBES - FT

* EUROPEAN COMMISSION PLANS TO ANNOUNCE THE DEAL WITH AMAZON ON DECEMBER 20 -FT Source text: on.ft.com/3iE2hTy Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)