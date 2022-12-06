Most MoUs signed during GIM to be implemented in next 5 years: K'taka Minister

Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister Murugesh Nirani on Tuesday said three-fourths of the MoUs signed during the Global Investors' Meet would be implemented in the next five years.

The GIM, which was held last month, has laid the foundation for future growth and the conversion ratio will be much better this time, he said.

''We have not made MoUs just to glorify or to show numbers. We have approved only those projects who intend to start projects in the state. I am confident that there would be 75 per cent conversion of the MoUs signed,'' Nirani said at the meet-the-press organised by Press Club of Bangalore.

''We have received investments to the tune of Rs 9.82 lakh crore. Nodal officers will be appointed to implement and approve the MoUs made during the GIM within 90 days. District-wise Coordination Committees and nodal officers will be appointed for providing basic infrastructures like land, water, and power for the implementation of the MoUs,'' he explained.

Nirani emphasised on reducing the import burden on petrol and diesel and giving more stress on the use of ethanol to save the environment.

According to the Minister's office, 59 investment proposals worth Rs 2,627.88 crore promising 9,764 jobs were approved on Monday during the 136th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting.

The committee approved seven important large and medium size industrial projects with investments of more than Rs 50 crore. These projects worth Rs 852.06 crore are expected to create employment opportunities for 3860 persons in the state, the statement said.

