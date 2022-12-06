Left Menu

Pakistan committed to completing IMF programme - finance minister

Pakistan is committed to completing the International Monetary Fund programme while meeting external debt repayments on time, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday during a meeting with the ambassador of its top bilateral lender China.

Reuters | Updated: 06-12-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 06-12-2022 22:38 IST
Pakistan committed to completing IMF programme - finance minister

Pakistan is committed to completing the International Monetary Fund programme while meeting external debt repayments on time, the country's finance minister said on Tuesday during a meeting with the ambassador of its top bilateral lender China. An IMF review for the release of its next tranche of funding has been pending since September, leaving Pakistan in dire need of external financing.

Pakistan's finance minister, Ishaq Dar, last week told local television that all targets for the IMF's ninth review had been completed, and said the IMF was "behaving abnormally" by not completing the review. "The Finance Minister ... apprised the Chinese Ambassador that the Government remains committed to completing the IMF program while meeting all external debt repayments on time," Pakistan's finance ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Dar added that Pakistan's government had a "realistic plan" for dealing with spending required to rehabilitate areas affected by devastating flooding a few months ago. Officials have estimated damage from floods at $40 billion. Pakistan is facing a widening current account deficit and a balance of payments crisis. Dar last week said Pakistan's foreign reserves, which have dropped to $7.5 billion, will be shored up with a $3 billion financing from a friendly country in the next two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank clash, Palestinian say

 Israel
2
Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

Suzlon Energy to seek shareholders' nod for top brass appointments

 India
3
This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

This is what drives reckless behaviour on the road

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' six-month mission; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese astronauts return to earth after 'successful' ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022