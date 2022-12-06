Power back in capital of Ethiopia's Tigray region - state affiliated media

Power services have been restored in Mekelle, the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region, for the first time in over a year, state-affiliated Fana Broadcast said on Tuesday.

Fana quoted state-run Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) spokesperson Moges Mekonen as saying power was restored after maintenance of a 230 kv high voltage line was completed. The power supply was disrupted after war erupted in Tigray in November 2020, pitting regional forces against federal troops and their allies from the neighbouring Amhara region and from Eritrea.

The fighting has killed thousands, displaced millions and left hundreds of thousands facing famine. The two sides signed a permanent cessation of hostilities on Nov. 2 after talks mediated by the African Union in South Africa.

