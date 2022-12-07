Left Menu

Explosion at Indonesia police station wounds three people -media

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, has suffered attacks by Islamic militants, with police sometimes the target. In 2019, Indonesia created a tough new anti-terrorism law after suicide bombings linked to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

At least three police officers were wounded in an explosion at a police station on Wednesday in West Java province, and authorities are investigating the source of the blast, police officials told local media. Metro TV cited residents as saying there had been a loud explosion, while Kompas TV showed footage of damage to the entrance of a police station in the city of Bandung, and roads closed in the area.

Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim-majority country, has suffered attacks by Islamic militants, with police sometimes the target. In 2019, Indonesia created a tough new anti-terrorism law after suicide bombings linked to the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD).

