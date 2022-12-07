Left Menu

ED registers money laundering case, conducts raids against promoters of Andhra medical college

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 13:29 IST
ED registers money laundering case, conducts raids against promoters of Andhra medical college
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case against office bearers of a medical college in Andhra Pradesh on charges of alleged siphoning of funds received from MBBS aspirants and other alleged irregularities, the agency said Wednesday.

The federal agency carried out raids against the institution-- NRI Academy of Sciences-- on December 2-3 in Vijaywada, Kakinanda, Guntur and Hyderabad (Telangana).

The money laundering case stems from an FIR by the Andhra Pradesh Police that alleged ''diversion'' of funds of the society by some members in the name of construction of buildings, collection and siphoning off huge amounts of money from Covid patients over and above figures mentioned in books of accounts, collection and siphoning off huge amounts of money from medical students for admission in MBBS course over and above figures mentioned in books of accounts.

It was also alleged that funds were diverted from the amount payable to NRI society by floating a company by similar name such as NRIAS Private Limited etc.

''Fifty-three document of immovable properties suspected to be involved in money laundering have been seized and freezed and various other incriminating documents and electronic devices found connected with the alleged diversion of funds have also been seized,'' the ED said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022