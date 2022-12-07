Left Menu

Kremlin says U.S. defence budget "confrontational" towards Russia

The Kremlin on Wednesday said that a U.S. military aid spending bill providing $800 million to Ukraine approved by U.S. lawmakers on Tuesday was "confrontational" towards Russia.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "The document that has been adopted is of an extremely confrontational nature in relation to our country." The Fiscal 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, or NDAA, authorizes the additional spending for the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative, an increase of $500 million over U.S. President Joe Biden's request earlier this year.

The bill also suspends some restrictions on contracts for munitions to support Ukraine. It is expected to pass the Senate and House of Representatives this month, and be sent to the White House for Biden to sign into law.

