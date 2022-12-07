Left Menu

Three-day 'small arms firing competition' among Army, BSF, ITBP concludes in J-K

The disposition of Army and CAPFs in the Northern Command will necessitate an integrated battle in future operations, he said.The Army will organise such initiatives extensively in the future to further augment the armed forces operational capabilities, he added.

PTI | Udhampur/Jammu | Updated: 07-12-2022 17:22 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 17:22 IST
Three-day 'small arms firing competition' among Army, BSF, ITBP concludes in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

A three-day small arms firing competition among the Indian Army, Border Security Force and Indo-Tibetan Border Police -- a unique step towards joint cooperation and training -- concluded in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district on Wednesday, an official said. The competition at the Border Security Force's (BSF) small arms firing range at Juganoo was designed to meet contemporary operational requirements, including firing various small arms to test speedy engagement and precision shooting, a defence spokesperson said.

He said the initiative was part of an overall capacity enhancement effort and to achieve operational cooperation between the Indian Army and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). ''The interoperability between the Army and the CAPF is of utmost importance owing to highly sensitive and intense operations in the (Indian Army's) Northern Command. The disposition of Army and CAPFs in the Northern Command will necessitate an integrated battle in future operations,'' he said.

The Army will organise such initiatives extensively in the future to further augment the armed forces' operational capabilities, he added. Northern Command Chief of Staff Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani complimented all ranks of the Army, BSF and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) for their exceptional standards of firing and high levels of training. He also exhorted them to be prepared for an integrated battle in the future.

The competition culminated with a prize distribution ceremony attended by other senior officers of the Army, BSF and the ITBP, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022