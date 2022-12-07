Left Menu

HC refuses to entertain plea to verify passports of foreigners living illegally

The Delhi High Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea seeking to verify passports and visas of foreign nationals, belonging to particular countries, alleging that these foreigners have been living here illegally and need to be deported to their nations.

The bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad also expressed displeasure at the petitioner's lawyer's use of racial comments against a specific foreign community.

''We will not accept any racial statement against anyone. They are also human beings and you are making serious allegations against them without any basis. They have valid passports,'' the court said.

It added that no research was done by the petitioner before filing the petition.

As the court warned the petitioner of imposing heavy costs and dismissing the plea, the lawyer on his own urged to withdraw the petition.

The bench allowed the petitioner to withdraw the plea with liberty to file a fresh petition after doing proper research on the allegations made.

The plea filed by a lawyer alleged that the foreign nationals of some specific countries were drug peddlers, and that they are affectiing the youth and has negative ramifications on their future.

''Many of the foreigners are taking student visas and medical visa and involve in illegal acts, crime like drug smuggling, human trafficking and cyber fraud,'' the plea said, adding that these foreigners have no valid visas or passports to stay in India.

