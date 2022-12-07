Maha: Robbery bid at jewellery store foiled, two kin of shop owner injured in sword attack; five booked

Five men allegedly attacked two persons at a jewellery shop at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to loot valuables although their attempt was foiled, a police official said. The incident occurred around 11 am, in which the accused stormed into the jewellery shop and attacked the two persons with swords. The owner of the shop and two of his relatives, who were present there, foiled the attempt, following which the accused escaped from the scene in a car, he said. ''The two relatives of the shop owner sustained severe wounds in the attack,'' the official said.

The Hill Line police registered offences under various sections the Indian Penal Code 395 (dacoity), 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of the Arms Act. The police have formed several teams to nab the accused who are still at large.

