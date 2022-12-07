Left Menu

Maha: Robbery bid at jewellery store foiled, two kin of shop owner injured in sword attack; five booked

Five men allegedly attacked two persons at a jewellery shop at Kalyan in Maharashtras Thane district and tried to loot valuables although their attempt was foiled, a police official said. The owner of the shop and two of his relatives, who were present there, foiled the attempt, following which the accused escaped from the scene in a car, he said.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-12-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 07-12-2022 18:12 IST
Maha: Robbery bid at jewellery store foiled, two kin of shop owner injured in sword attack; five booked
  • Country:
  • India

Five men allegedly attacked two persons at a jewellery shop at Kalyan in Maharashtra's Thane district and tried to loot valuables although their attempt was foiled, a police official said. The incident occurred around 11 am, in which the accused stormed into the jewellery shop and attacked the two persons with swords. The owner of the shop and two of his relatives, who were present there, foiled the attempt, following which the accused escaped from the scene in a car, he said. ''The two relatives of the shop owner sustained severe wounds in the attack,'' the official said.

The Hill Line police registered offences under various sections the Indian Penal Code 395 (dacoity), 307 (attempt to murder) and sections of the Arms Act. The police have formed several teams to nab the accused who are still at large.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

Drone strikes oil tank at airfield in Russia's Kursk near Ukraine border

 Ukraine
2
Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

Jharkhand: Man beheads cousin over land dispute, friends take selfie

 India
3
3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

3 arrested for raping tribal girl in Tripura

 India
4
Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agency

Magnitude 6.2 quake rattles Indonesia's Bali, Java islands - geophysics agen...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022