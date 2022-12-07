Left Menu

Putin says 'no sense' in additional mobilisation for now

Updated: 07-12-2022 19:59 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin said there was no need to conduct an additional call-up of Russian reservists to fight in Ukraine at the moment.

Putin said of the more than 300,000 Russian reservists who were drafted in what Moscow called a "partial mobilisation" in September and October, 150,000 were deployed in the zone of what Moscow calls its "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Of those, 77,000 were in combat units and the remainder performing defensive functions, he said.

