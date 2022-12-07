Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians

The ATP on Wednesday fined Britain's Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) 820,000 pounds ($1 million) for banning male players from Russia and Belarus from this year's summer grasscourt events ahead of Wimbledon over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The LTA said it was deeply disappointed by the move of the governing body of men's tennis. "The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK Government's response to that invasion."

