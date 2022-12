BRIEF-President Of Peru's Constitutional Court Says Congress Must Call Vice President Dina Boluarte To Assume Power

Dec 7 (Reuters) -

* PRESIDENT OF PERU'S CONSTITUTIONAL COURT CALLS CASTILLO'S DECISION A "COUP D'ETAT"

* PRESIDENT OF PERU'S CONSTITUTIONAL COURT SAYS CONGRESS MUST CALL VICE PRESIDENT DINA BOLUARTE TO ASSUME POWER Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)