Mexico to review quotas to help keep prices down - official
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 08-12-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 01:09 IST
Mexico is reviewing quotas on certain products to help keep prices down, Mexican Economy Minister Raquel Buenrostro said on Wednesday, as the country grapples with inflation.
"We're looking to open trade ... we're going to review compensatory quotas," she told reporters.
