PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 09:25 IST
- Country:
- India
Important cases listed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, December 8: * SC to hear batch of pleas relating to banning bull taming sports 'jallikattu' in Tamil Nadu. * SC to hear an appeal against acquittal of DU Professor G N Saibaba in the alleged Maoist links case. * SC to hear pleas related to real estate company Amrapali Group. * SC to hear a plea of Student Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) against the ban.
