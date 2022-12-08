Left Menu

Changes to Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board Announced

The two new FENZ Board members are - Hon Ruth Dyson, QSO as Deputy Chair, and Belinda Clark, QSO. Ms Dyson and Ms Clark will be in place for an initial period of 12 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 08-12-2022 10:54 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 10:54 IST
Changes to Fire and Emergency New Zealand Board Announced
“I am confident that these changes to the FENZ Board will ensure an improved organisation,” Tinetti said. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Minister of Internal Affairs, Jan Tinetti is today announcing changes to the board members of Fire and Emergency New Zealand (FENZ) to assist in improved performance from the Crown Entity.

"It is important that FENZ has the governance and support it needs to meet the Governments expectations; to ensure our fire and emergency service is fit to serve New Zealanders.

The two new FENZ Board members are - Hon Ruth Dyson, QSO as Deputy Chair, and Belinda Clark, QSO. Ms Dyson and Ms Clark will be in place for an initial period of 12 months.

"Their skills, experiences, and expertise will immediately strengthen the Board. I want to thank the outgoing Board members, Malcolm Inglis and Wendie Harvey, for the contribution they have both made to FENZ over the past four years. You have seen the organisation through a complex transition period," Jan Tinetti said.

"Earlier today Te Kawa Mataaho's Independent Review of FENZ's Workplace Culture and Complaint Handling Practices was released. The issues raised in the Report are complex and challenging for FENZ to address. They also arise in a context of other upcoming challenges such as an ambitious asset investment programme, implementing a new Collective Employment Agreement, and re-establishing positive relationships following protracted and difficult bargaining.

"I am confident that these changes to the FENZ Board will ensure an improved organisation," Tinetti said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

Wild elephant found dead at tea estate in Assam's Sonitpur

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Prehistoric 'wonderfully weird beast' Whatcheeria grew big quickly and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega telescope; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Mysteries of universe in focus for South African mega ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vaccination; French drug agency says under investigation over thyroid drug and more

Health News Roundup: EU regulator backs bivalent COVID shots for primary vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022