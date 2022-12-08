Meghalaya govt freezes bank accounts of arrested police officer

The Meghalaya government has frozen the bank accounts of a senior police officer who was arrested for his alleged embezzlement of public money sanctioned for the construction of a police facility here, an official said on Thursday.

''The bank accounts of G K Langrai have been frozen and a prayer has been made under Section 105 of the Criminal Procedure Code before the relevant Sessions Judge. It is hoped that appropriate disciplinary proceedings would be initiated against the relevant person in due course,'' a counsel of the state government said in an affidavit filed in the Meghalaya High Court on Wednesday.

The High Court is hearing a PIL on alleged misappropriation of police funds. The counsel also sought permission from the High Court to lodge two more complaints against Langrai who is currently in judicial custody.

The senior police officer who was Commandant of the SF-10 battalion was arrested last month for his alleged role in embezzlement of funds meant for construction of Nationwide Emergency Response System (NERS) and Public Safety Answering Point (PSAP) facility at the Sadar police station complex.

The alleged misappropriation of public funds had taken place when Langrai was posted as Assistant Inspector General of Police (Administration). Inspector General of Police O Pasi had said that a case was registered on October 28 on alleged misappropriation of funds by Langrai in the construction of NERS and PSAP facility at Sadar police station complex.

The next hearing of the case in high court will be held on March 9 next year.

