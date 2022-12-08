Left Menu

Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid, officials say

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday during a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in a wave of intensifying violence. There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli military.

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 08-12-2022 11:48 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 11:47 IST
Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid, officials say
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Israel

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians on Thursday during a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, in a wave of intensifying violence.

There was no immediate comment on the incident from the Israeli military. Jenin and the neighbouring city of Nablus, both home to sprawling refugee camps, have been at the centre of increasing violence in recent months.

According to the Palestinian health ministry, more than 210 Palestinians have been killed this year. The tally includes deaths during a brief conflict in Gaza in August, most after the military launched a crackdown in the West Bank following a spate of attacks in Israel. They include militants and civilians.

In the same period, Israeli authorities say 23 civilians and eight security personnel have been killed in Palestinian attacks in Israel and the West Bank.

