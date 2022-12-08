Officials visitors from Pacific Island Forum countries to receive improved visa conditions

Left Menu

08-12-2022
“We look forward to welcoming more of our Pacific neighbours through these visitor pathways,” Michael Wood said.  Image Credit: Twitter(@michaelwoodnz)
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

Officials, diplomats, and frequent business visitors travelling to New Zealand from Pacific Island Forum Countries and Kiribati will receive improved visa conditions when travelling to New Zealand, Immigration Minister Michael Wood has announced today.

"Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific share an important history and close partnership, and after the disruption caused by COVID-19, this is an opportunity to streamline our immigration process for frequent visitors," Michael Wood said.

"Previously, visa conditions were granted specific to the individuals circumstances for travel, and therefore varied. Following requests from Pacific nations we recognise the need to consider consistent visa conditions for frequent travellers.

"The changes for officials and diplomats recognise the need to provide greater consistency to our Pacific Island Forum Country and Kiribati counterparts with visa validity conditions and assurance of our commitment to an efficient process.

"New Zealand has a strong relationship with our Pacific Island Forum Country and Kiribati counterparts, and these changes will mean diplomatic and official passport holders receive improved visa conditions, allowing them to travel to New Zealand multiple times on one visa.

"Officials at Immigration New Zealand (INZ) have also developed a revised approach to Pacific business travellers to New Zealand. Those travelling frequently to New Zealand for business will also be considered for a three-year multiple entry visa.

"These updated settings will be considered for new visitor visa applications from today.

"We look forward to welcoming more of our Pacific neighbours through these visitor pathways," Michael Wood said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

