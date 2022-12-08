BJP's historic win in Gujarat polls is victory of its commitment to development, good governance, public welfare: Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2022 13:13 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 13:12 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP's historic win in Gujarat polls is victory of its commitment to development, good governance, public welfare: Union Minister Rajnath Singh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Gujarat
- Rajnath Singh
Advertisement