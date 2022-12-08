Russian ship shoots down drone over Black Sea, Sevastopol chief says

Russia's fleet shot down a Ukrainian drone over the Black Sea, the Russian-installed governor of Sevastopol, the largest city in the annexed Crimean peninsular, said on Thursday.

"This morning, a ship of the Black Sea Fleet shot down a UAV over the sea," Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said on Telegram.

Reuters was unable to immediately verify battlefield reports from either side.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)