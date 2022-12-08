Left Menu

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-12-2022 14:20 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 14:18 IST
Cal HC stays proceedings in criminal cases filed against Suvendu Adhikari
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Calcutta High Court on Thursday stayed proceedings against Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari in criminal cases filed against him at various police stations in the state.

Claiming that the FIRs were filed on frivolous charges to harass him, Adhikari moved the high court seeking quashing of the cases against him.

Justice Rajasekhar Mantha stayed proceedings in all the criminal cases against the Leader of Opposition till the disposal of his petition before the court.

The BJP leader's counsel submitted that though there is an earlier order of the high court that no coercive measures can be taken against him without its permission, new cases have been filed against the Leader of Opposition on frivolous grounds.

Opposing the prayer of Adhikari, the state submitted that he is not cooperating with investigation in the cases lodged against him and has not appeared before concerned investigating officers despite notice.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

