U.S. ex-Marine Whelan still in Russian custody, swap talks continue - lawyer, cited by Interfax
Reuters | Updated: 08-12-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 18:55 IST
Former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan is still in Russian custody, his lawyer said on Thursday, adding that dialogue on a possible prisoner swap was continuing, the Interfax news agency reported.
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner had been traded for Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout in a long-anticipated prisoner swap.
Whelan was convicted in 2020 of spying, and sentenced to 16 years in a maximum security jail. He denied all the charges.
