Finland says 'sooner the better' Turkey ratifies its NATO bid

Finland cannot predict how long it will take for Turkey to ratify of its NATO membership bid but "the sooner the better", Finland's defence minister Antti Kaikkonen told Reuters on Thursday.

In an interview after meeting his Turkish counterpart, Kaikkonen said Helsinki prefers to join the security alliance alongside Stockholm, which also made a bid, and not to go "alone".

