Germany urges Britain, EU to seize opportunity in N.Ireland talks

Germany's foreign minister on Thursday urged British and European Union negotiators to seize the current window of opportunity to settle their post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland.

"This is the message I will take to London tomorrow," Annalena Baerbock told a news conference in Dublin ahead of a visit to London on Friday. (Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)

