Germany urges Britain, EU to seize opportunity in N.Ireland talks
Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-12-2022 22:58 IST | Created: 08-12-2022 22:58 IST
Germany's foreign minister on Thursday urged British and European Union negotiators to seize the current window of opportunity to settle their post-Brexit trade row over Northern Ireland.
"This is the message I will take to London tomorrow," Annalena Baerbock told a news conference in Dublin ahead of a visit to London on Friday. (Writing by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Conor Humphries)
