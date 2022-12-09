Left Menu

EU adds eight people to Congolese sanctions list

The United States has also imposed sanctions on Goetz and several companies he owns or controls, which it said were involved in illegal gold exports valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per year. The other new additions to the sanctions list were five members of different armed groups, a member of the Congolese army, and a Congolese ex-minister.

Reuters | Kinshasa | Updated: 09-12-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 00:14 IST
EU adds eight people to Congolese sanctions list
  • Country:
  • Democratic Republic of the Congo

The European Union has added eight people to its list of sanctions relating to the conflict in Democratic Republic of Congo, including rebel leaders and a Belgian businessman, it said on Thursday. It also extended existing sanctions against ten people for a year, until December 2023. The restrictions include an asset freeze and a ban on entering European territory, according to a statement from the European Council.

The new list includes Willy Ngoma, spokesman of the M23 rebel group which has been fighting Congo's army in the east, and Alain Goetz, a Belgian businessman. Ngoma did not respond to a request for comment, and Goetz told Reuters he was preparing a statement.

The EU said that Goetz is the beneficial owner and former director of a gold mining company registered in Uganda which profits from mines controlled by militia groups in Congo's South Kivu province. The United States has also imposed sanctions on Goetz and several companies he owns or controls, which it said were involved in illegal gold exports valued at hundreds of millions of dollars per year.

The other new additions to the sanctions list were five members of different armed groups, a member of the Congolese army, and a Congolese ex-minister. Most of them are responsible for committing serious human rights violations and abuses, and for sustaining armed conflict, the EU said.

"Today's decision is part of an integrated EU approach aimed at supporting the efforts of the DRC authorities to establish lasting peace and stabilize the eastern part of the country," the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians, Belarusians; Ice hockey-'Captain Clutch' Poulin named Canada's athlete of the year and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Britain's LTA fined by ATP for banning Russians,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022