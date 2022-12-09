Left Menu

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 09-12-2022 13:06 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 13:00 IST
2 killed in head-on collision between car, bike in UP's Bareilly
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed in a head-on collision between a motorcycle and a vehicle here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night in Fatehganj west police station area, they said.

Superintendent of Police (rural) Rajkumar Agarwal said Pramod (25) and Bunty (35) were returning to their home in Surlapur village when the accident occurred.

Both the injured were rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared them dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

