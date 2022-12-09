India PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia's Putin - ET Now
Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 15:19 IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip an annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ET Now reported on Friday citing agencies.
A spokesperson for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Modi and Putin met in September on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan and have spoken on the phone a number of times this year, including on the subject of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Putin visited New Delhi in December last year for the 21st India–Russia annual summit.
