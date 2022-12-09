India PM Modi to skip annual summit with Russia's Putin - ET Now

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will skip an annual summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, ET Now reported on Friday citing agencies.

A spokesperson for India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Modi and Putin met in September on the sidelines of a regional security bloc summit in Uzbekistan and have spoken on the phone a number of times this year, including on the subject of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Putin visited New Delhi in December last year for the 21st India–Russia annual summit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)