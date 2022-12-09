22-year-old man yet another victim of online rummy

A 22-year-old man died allegedly by suicide after losing a lot of money playing rummy online. He ended his life in his house, near here, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the man, working in a private firm, developed the habit of playing the game over the last few months and borrowed money from friends to continue playing. When he started losing the money, he became upset and hanged himself, the police said adding that his parents found him dead on Thursday. Online games and gambling have ruined families and led to suicides caused by addiction to gaming. Expressing serious concern, the Tamil Nadu government early last month promulgated an ordinance to prohibit online gambling and regulate online games. The State Assembly passed the Bill against the gaming that would come into force on a date notified by the government.

