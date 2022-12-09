Left Menu

MP: Indore civic body plans to issue green bonds to raise Rs 250 cr for solar power plant

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-12-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 17:21 IST
MP: Indore civic body plans to issue green bonds to raise Rs 250 cr for solar power plant
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a first, the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) plans to list green bonds as a public issue to raise Rs 250 crore for setting up a 60 mega watt (MW) solar power plant, an official said on Friday.

The power generated at the solar plant will be used to pull water from Narmada river in Jalud village of neighbouring Khargone district and supply it to Indore, Divyank Singh, the chief executive officer of Indore Smart City Development Limited told PTI.

The Madhya Pradesh government had given a nod to the IMC's green bond policy and efforts were initiated on Friday to get the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (SEBI) clearance for the project, he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Indore on Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on January 9. We will try our best to have his presence during the listing of green bonds," Singh said.

Apart from Indore, people from other parts of the country can invest in the eight-year duration bonds and earn attractive returns.

Indore, which has bagged the tag of the cleanest city in the country six consecutive times, has a population of 35 lakh and is largely dependent on Narmada river for its water needs.

According to officials, the IMC has to foot a heavy bill of Rs 25 crore every month to bring water to Indore from Jalud village, which is 80 km away, and the solar power plant will help cut the expenditure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022