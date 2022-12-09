US and Morocco co-host North African Proliferation Security Initiative workshop

The United States and Morocco co-hosted the North African Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI) Workshop from December 6-8, 2022, in Tangier, Morocco. The workshop – the first of its kind in the region – demonstrated partnership and commitments to countering threats from weapons of mass destruction (WMD) in the region. Over the course of three days, civilian and military leaders from ten governments reviewed WMD proliferation trends, international and domestic legal authorities related to WMD interdiction, and issues associated with detaining and inspecting cargoes carrying suspected WMD, their delivery systems, and related materials. The workshop also featured expert briefings, a scenario-based tabletop exercise, and a visit to the Port of Tangier Med to observe a cargo inspection.

The United States and Morocco also encouraged all regional non-endorsers from Mediterranean and African countries to endorse the PSI and participate in future PSI-related events.

The PSI was established in 2003 to stop or impede transfers of WMD, their delivery systems, and related materials flowing to and from states and non-state actors of proliferation concern. Thus far, 107 states have endorsed the PSI Statement of Interdiction Principles. In doing so, they have committed to take effective measures to interdict WMD-related transfers consistent with national law and international obligations, adopt streamlined procedures for rapid information exchange, and strengthen relevant national and international laws and frameworks.

(With Inputs from APO)