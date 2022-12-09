Left Menu

Masked men rob factory owner of Rs 50,000 at gunpoint in Delhi's Jafrabad

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 18:55 IST
Masked men rob factory owner of Rs 50,000 at gunpoint in Delhi’s Jafrabad
Four masked miscreants allegedly robbed a factory owner at gunpoint in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred late Wednesday night at Chauhan Banger area, they said.

In his statement, Mohd. Tahir, who runs a jacket manufacturing unit here, told police that four masked men held him at gunpoint and robbed Rs. 50,000 cash before fleeing from the spot, they said.

A case under sections 392 (robbery), 397 (robbery, or dacoity, with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Jafrabad police station and investigation is underway, a senior police officer said.

Besides the police team, special wings are also roped in to nab the robbers, he said.

CCTV cameras in and around the vicinity are also being scanned to identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, the officer said.

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

