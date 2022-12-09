Left Menu

Defence personnel mesmerise people with daredevilry during reunion

The event concluded with a traditional military get-together of all ranks and their families.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-12-2022 19:28 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 19:28 IST
Defence personnel mesmerise people with daredevilry during reunion
  • Country:
  • India

Mesmerised spectators watched jaw-dropping daredevilry of the defence personnel during the 262 Corps Day and the 11th of the Army Service Corps (ASC) reunion on Friday.

The army adventure wing's microlight better known as ''The Flying Rabbits’ soared in the sky with the national flag and the ASC flag in tandem, defence officials said.

The event showcased an impressive display of equestrian sport, para-motor display and free fall by the paratroopers, the officials said.

The key attraction was the scintillating air-show by the Indian Air Force’s Sarang team, they said.

The show included ghatka by the 12th Sikh light infantry’s ghatka, kallaripayattu by the 118th territorial army ghats Kalariyapattu, and taekwondo, they added. Lieutenant General M K S Yadav was the guest of honour. The personnel and families of the armed forces, paramilitary force, police, and others and school children attended the event. The event concluded with a traditional military get-together of all ranks and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Bezos' space company teams with Lockheed, Boeing for NASA moon lander pitch

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Greenland's lost world; Sony says it has technology for humanoid robots, just looking for use and more

Science News Roundup: Oldest DNA on record - 2 million years - reveals Green...

 Global
3
Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

Musk taps Tesla's China chief to run Texas gigafactory - Bloomberg News

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to make COVID-19 vaccine shots in Canada and more

Health News Roundup: Takeda's dengue vaccine wins EU approval; Novavax to ma...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022