Chhattisgarh: Naxalite with reward of Rs 8 lakh on head surrenders in Sukma

PTI | Sukma | Updated: 09-12-2022 20:38 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 20:38 IST
Chhattisgarh: Naxalite with reward of Rs 8 lakh on head surrenders in Sukma
A suspected Naxalite carrying a reward of Rs 8 lakh on his head surrendered before the security forces in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Friday, a senior police official said.

Sodi Mukka, the Naxalite, was a member of the `South Bastar Battalion' of the outlawed CPI (Maoist), said district Superintendent of Police Sunil Sharma.

He had also served as a security guard of senior Naxalite leaders between 2019 and 2020, the SP said.

Mukka decided to surrender as he was impressed by the district police's rehabilitation drive, he said.

