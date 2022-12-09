BSF, Pak Rangers exchange fire along IB in Rajasthan
Border Security Force BSF troops and Pak Rangers exchanged fire late Friday evening in the Anupgarh sector along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said. The BSF has called for a flag meeting with their cross-border counterparts which is expected to be held on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of the state, officials said.
- Country:
- India
Border Security Force (BSF) troops and Pak Rangers exchanged fire late Friday evening in the Anupgarh sector along the India-Pakistan International Border in Rajasthan, officials said. No casualties have been reported on the Indian side, they said. The BSF has called for a flag meeting with their cross-border counterparts which is expected to be held on Saturday along the Anupgarh sector in Sriganganagar district of the state, officials said. Some movement of locals along the Indian side is understood to have first drawn fire from the Pakistani side following which the BSF troops retaliated, they said. It is very rare that the troops exchange fire along the Rajasthan front of the IB that runs along Gujarat, Punjab, and Jammu too.
More details and inputs on the incident are awaited, a senior officer of the border force said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jammu
- Rajasthan
- Indian
- India
- Gujarat
- Border Security Force
- Sriganganagar
- Pakistani
- Punjab
- Pak Rangers
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi is anti-Gujarati: Nadda on Medha Patkar joining Bharat Jodo Yatra
This election is about deciding Gujarat's fate for next 25 yrs: PM Modi
In Gujarat, contest is between BJP and Congress: Amit Shah at Times Now Summit.
We will beat all records in terms of seat and vote percentage in Gujarat: Amit Shah.
Gujarat polls: Reason for BJP's confidence in Dwarka seat, a candidate who remains unbeaten for 32 years