Left Menu

China urges U.S. to respect WTO panel ruling - statement

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:27 IST
China urges U.S. to respect WTO panel ruling - statement
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

China urged the United States to respect a World Trade Organization ruling on Friday which found that Trump-era U.S. tariffs imposed on steel and aluminium imports contravened global trading rules.

"China hopes the U.S. respect the panel's ruling and the WTO rules, correct its wrongful conducts as soon as possible, and work with China and other WTO members to jointly uphold the multilateral trading system," it said in a statement sent by its diplomatic mission to the WTO in Geneva. Beijing is one of several parties to the case against the United States.

Washington called the panel's conclusions "flawed".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
3
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
4
Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

Gujarat: BJP won 25 seats with big margins, CM Bhupendra Patel led the pack

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022