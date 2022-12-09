Ukraine says situation in key areas of Donbas front remains very difficult
Reuters | Updated: 09-12-2022 23:45 IST | Created: 09-12-2022 23:45 IST
The situation in key areas of the Donbas front in eastern Ukraine remains very difficult, but Kyiv's forces are repelling Russian attacks and inflicting significant losses, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Friday.
In an evening video address, Zelenskiy also said Russian forces had destroyed the town of Bakhmut, one of the epicentres of recent fighting.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
'Where is he now?’ Kherson mother looks for son after Russian retreat
Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
Germany in talks with allies over Polish push for Patriot delivery to Kyiv - Berlin
British foreign minister unveils more winter aid on Kyiv trip
UN rights boss says Russian strikes plunge millions into hardship