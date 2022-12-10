Left Menu

Chhattisgarh Coal levy 'scam': ED attaches assets of CM's deputy secy, IAS officer, others

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 10-12-2022 13:30 IST
Chhattisgarh Coal levy 'scam': ED attaches assets of CM's deputy secy, IAS officer, others
Enforcement Directorate
  • Country:
  • India

Flats, jewellery, cash, coal washeries and plots belonging to arrested Chhattisgarh government bureaucrats like Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's Deputy Secretary Saumya Chaurasia, IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi and others have been attached in the alleged coal levy scam money laundering case, the ED said Saturday.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional order for attachment of some movable and 91 immovable properties on Friday under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The assets are worth a total Rs 152.31 crore, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement.

The frozen assets include 65 properties belonging to coal trader and ''main kingpin'' in the case Suryakant Tiwari, 21 properties of Chaurasia, a powerful bureaucrat of the state administrative service posted in the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and five assets of 2009-batch IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi apart from that of another coal businessman of Chhattisgarh, Sunil Agarwal and some others.

''The properties include cash, jewellery, flats, coal washeries and plots of land located in Chhattisgarh,'' the ED said.

All the four, apart from another businessman Laxmikant Tiwari (uncle of Suryakant Tiwari), have been arrested by the ED in the case.

The money laundering case stems from an Income Tax department complaint.

The ED investigation relates to ''a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen'', the agency has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec 9

 Global
2
Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mode

Google's new camera update for Pixel 7 Pro gives more control over macro mod...

 United States
3
FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

FAO, UNICEF and WFP urge to address food crisis in West and Central Africa

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some bloodstream infection bacteria grew resistant to last-resort drugs in 2020 - WHO and more

Health News Roundup: Chile confirms new cases of bird flu in pelicans; Some ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022