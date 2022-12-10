Police evacuate Dresden mall over suspected hostage taking
Police evacuated a shopping mall and surrounding areas in the eastern German city of Dresden on Saturday due to a suspected hostage taking, according to a police statement.
German daily Bild reported that an armed man had killed a woman, then stormed a local radio station and fired several shots before fleeing into a shopping mall where he took several hostages.
The police did not confirm those details but urged citizens to avoid the city centre. (Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
